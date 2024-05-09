ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly couple found dead in a house in Salem

Published - May 09, 2024 11:15 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of an elderly couple were found in a decomposed state in their house on Thursday. Nachimuthu (75), a retired Tangedco staff, was staying with his wife Jagathambal (65) at Om Sakthi Nagar near Maramangalathupatti. Early on Thursday, neighbouring residents informed Steel Plant police of a foul smell emanating from their house. Police arrived at the spot, opened the door, and found the couple’s bodies in a decomposed state. The bodies were sent to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and a probe is on, and suspect that the couple may have ended their lives since the duo were being treated for age-related ailments.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Related Topics

Salem

