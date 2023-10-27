Elderly couple ends life near Coimbatore

October 27, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 65-year-old man and his 57-year-old wife ended their lives in their residence at Sulur, near Coimbatore, early on Friday. The police said that G. Radhakrishnan and his wife R. Poongodi were found dead in their residence at Thirumurthy Pillai Street at Sulur.

Preliminary investigations by the police found that the couple had availed of loans from several persons and they took the extreme step after they were unable to repay the money.

The police said that Radhakrishnan had been working as a driver in a private company at M.G. Pudur where his wife worked at the front desk. Their two sons live separately.

According to the police, the couple went to Chennai and returned to Coimbatore around 1 a.m. on Friday. Their elder son R. Srijith went to the house to check on his parents after they did not attend his calls. Mr. Srijith found his parents dead inside the house and alerted his younger brother R. Sarath.

The Sulur police visited the house after being alerted by the sons. The police found a note, which was left by the couple, from the house. It said that they ended their lives, after they were unable to repay the loans. The police have registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Police recover 15 sovereign stolen jewellery from trio

The Coimbatore District Police have arrested three persons who stole 15 sovereigns of jewellery, after breaking open a house at Aliyar on August 28, this year.

The arrested have been identified as A. Jeyaraj (33) of Kottur, N. Murugavel (37), and R. Kavin Kumar (21) of Karuppampalayam, both places near Pollachi.

According to the police, the trio broke open the house of Amritha Gowri within the limits of the Aliyar police station and took away 15 sovereigns of jewellery.

A special team was tasked to nab the burglars and the trio landed in the custody of the police on Wednesday. The stolen jewellery was recovered from them.

The three men were produced before a court and they were remanded in judicial custody.