Elcot SEZ in Coimbatore to be ready by January next year: Minister

Special Correspondent
August 25, 2022 17:32 IST

An Elcot Special Economic Zone, which is coming up in Coimbatore on 3.94 acres, will be ready for inauguration by January 2023, Minister for Information Technology, Tamil Nadu, T. Mano Thangaraj said here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the construction of the SEZ along with Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji, Mr. Mano said the facility is coming up at an investment of ₹ 114 crore. It will generate jobs for nearly 15,000 people and will house IT companies and startups. This facility will be an additional strength for Coimbatore. The aim is to complete construction works by January, he added.

Official sources said the total built up area of the SEZ is 2.95 lakh sq.ft. Apart from space for IT companies, it will have common facilities too.

The Information Technology SEZ at Vilankurichi is spread over nearly 62 acres and 9.5 acres houses a Tidel Park. Another 9.5 acres is occupied by Wipro, and two acres is allocated to Tangedco, the officials said.

