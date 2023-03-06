Elcot IT park in Coimbatore to be ready by end of April

March 06, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Elcot IT park coming up at Vilankurichi in Coimbatore will be ready for occupation by the end of April, said Minister for Public Works Department (PWD) E.V. Velu.

Mr. Velu reviewed the Elcot SEZ construction works here and inspected the site. He told presspersons the six-storeyed IT building was coming up at a total cost of ₹114 crores and would have elevators, vehicle parking facility, fire safety measures, etc. The park could accommodate 26 IT/ ITES companies that would provide jobs to 14,000 people.

He said the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, had focused on the employment of youth and graduates in the last one-and-a-half years. Coimbatore had a large number of engineering graduates and the Elcot park would generate employment for them. Since there were delays in completing construction of the Elcot park, a review meeting was held on Monday. The work would be completed by April 30 and space would be allocated to 26 companies.

The Minister added that several IT companies were investing in Coimbatore and if there was demand for more space, the PWD would construct more IT parks. The State had the largest number of engineering graduates in the country and IT parks were coming up in several tier-two cities too. If need arises, the Chief Minister might consider developing IT parks in all district headquarters in the State, he said.

The Minister also reviewed construction work for ITIs here and said 69 Industrial Training Institutes were under construction in the State at a total cost of ₹264.83 crores.

Each institute requires 10,600 sq.ft space. These will have modern technologies. In Coimbatore, 15 ITIs will come up and the works for these will be over by the end of this month, he said.