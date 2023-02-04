ADVERTISEMENT

Elangovan and OPS group candidate file nomination papers in Erode

February 04, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - ERODE

The Congress leader files four sets of nominations, with different persons proposing his name; A.M. Siva Phrashanth of AMMK also files his paper

The Hindu Bureau

Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan filing his nomination in Erode on Friday.  | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan and AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam group candidate B. Senthil Murugan was among the candidates who filed nominations for the byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Friday.

Accompanied by Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, Rajya Sabha member Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Congress Legislature Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai and former MLA V.C. Chandrakumar, Mr. Elangovan filed his paper with Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar at the Corporation office. He filed four sets of nominations, with different persons proposing his name.

In his affidavit, the 74-year-old candidate declared movable assets worth ₹99.05 lakh, those of his spouse worth ₹1.52 crore and Hindu Undivided Family assets worth ₹13.54 lakh. He also declared immovable assets worth ₹3.50 crore, those of his spouse worth ₹7.16 crore and Hindu Undivided Family immovable assets worth ₹7.86 crore. His liabilities stood at ₹1.29 crore, those of his spouse at ₹1.71 crore and Hindu Undivided Family liabilities at ₹47.55 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Addressing the media, Mr. Elangovan said, “Instead of winning as an individual, I want the candidate of the secular forces to win.” He said he wanted to continue the work left behind by his late son E. Thirumahan Everaa. He said steps would be taken to ease traffic congestion in the city and the disposal of textile effluents without affecting textile units and farmers would be executed in consultation with the Chief Minister. “BJP State president K. Annamalai is a great man and so a small man like me wouldn’t be right to answer him,” he said and quipped, “I don’t care about what he says”.

Mr. Senthil Murugan has submitted two sets of nominations. A.M. Siva Phrashanth of the AMMK also filed his paper. A total of 20 nominations were received on the fourth day of nominations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US