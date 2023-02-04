Elangovan and OPS group candidate file nomination papers in Erode

February 04, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - ERODE

Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan and AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam group candidate B. Senthil Murugan was among the candidates who filed nominations for the byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Friday.

Accompanied by Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, Rajya Sabha member Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Congress Legislature Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai and former MLA V.C. Chandrakumar, Mr. Elangovan filed his paper with Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar at the Corporation office. He filed four sets of nominations, with different persons proposing his name.

In his affidavit, the 74-year-old candidate declared movable assets worth ₹99.05 lakh, those of his spouse worth ₹1.52 crore and Hindu Undivided Family assets worth ₹13.54 lakh. He also declared immovable assets worth ₹3.50 crore, those of his spouse worth ₹7.16 crore and Hindu Undivided Family immovable assets worth ₹7.86 crore. His liabilities stood at ₹1.29 crore, those of his spouse at ₹1.71 crore and Hindu Undivided Family liabilities at ₹47.55 lakh.

Addressing the media, Mr. Elangovan said, “Instead of winning as an individual, I want the candidate of the secular forces to win.” He said he wanted to continue the work left behind by his late son E. Thirumahan Everaa. He said steps would be taken to ease traffic congestion in the city and the disposal of textile effluents without affecting textile units and farmers would be executed in consultation with the Chief Minister. “BJP State president K. Annamalai is a great man and so a small man like me wouldn’t be right to answer him,” he said and quipped, “I don’t care about what he says”.

Mr. Senthil Murugan has submitted two sets of nominations. A.M. Siva Phrashanth of the AMMK also filed his paper. A total of 20 nominations were received on the fourth day of nominations.