Elakyampatti lake to be beautified

Elakyampatti lake in Dharmapuri will be restored and beautified by the district administration. A proposal for the Elakyampatti lake’s reclamation and restoration project has been sought from the officials, said Collector K. Shanthi here on Friday.

The lake situated in Elakyampatti panchayat on the periphery of Dharampuri municipal limits is spread over 4.30 ha. However, dumping of garbage and sparse desiltation led to degradation of the lake, despite it being in the vicinity of the Collectorate.

In its wake, the Collector visited the lake and directed the officials to come out with a proposal for its beautification. According to the Collector, the lake will be beautified with walkers track and a park on its circumference. The lake will be restored to become a recreational spot with added attractions such as boating and children’s sporting recreations.