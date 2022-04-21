Ekki group appoints Chief Advisor
Water technology company Ekki has appointed Surjit Banerji, Emeritus Professor, WMG, University of Warwick, the UK, as its Chief Advisor.
A press release from the company said Mr. Banerji will hold responsibility for strategy at the group level and lend his expertise in globalisation and operations management, across the group.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.