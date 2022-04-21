Coimbatore

Ekki group appoints Chief Advisor

Water technology company Ekki has appointed Surjit Banerji, Emeritus Professor, WMG, University of Warwick, the UK, as its Chief Advisor.

A press release from the company said Mr. Banerji will hold responsibility for strategy at the group level and lend his expertise in globalisation and operations management, across the group.


