Ekki gets listed as MBA study material

Coimbatore-based pumpset and water technology providing company Ekki is part of the MBA curriculum at INSEAD Business School.
According to a press release, INSEAD has created a case study on the challenges, growth, and transformation journey of EKKI. The case study explains the reinvention of EKKI, beginning in 2013, and how EKKI transformed itself into a sustainable water technology provider from DECCAN Pumps starting in 1981.
The case study, titled “Sustainability in Asia”, is authored by professors Stephen J. Mezias (INSEAD), Indira Pant (National University of Singapore) and Rikki Abzug (Ramapo College of New Jersey). The study will be available for teaching purposes within and outside the INSEAD community, the press release said.
Last year, EKKI Pumps joined hands with Germany’s HOMA Pumpenfabrik GmbH for a joint venture. The two invested in a new plant in Coimbatore to manufacture parts for HOMA’s global production lines and also produce waste water pumps for the country and neighbouring markets.
According to Kanishka Arumugam, director of EKKI Pumps, “they studied six organisations in south east Asia, including one in India. They (the authors) spoke to us and our employees for the case study.” “I think we are honoured and privileged to be part of one of the leading business school's curriculum. We need to focus on sustainability. We are working on two specific sustainability goals -provide access to clean water to every body and make energy efficient products every year."
