Eight youths arrested for drug peddling in Coimbatore

July 29, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The city police, in simultaneous raids, arrested eight youth, including two college students, for reportedly selling narcotic drugs and ganja.

At Karumbukadai area, the students, David Michael (20) and Charles (19), were arrested along with Abbas Mohideen (27) for allegedly possessing 670 narcotic drugs and 50 grams of ganja.

Vinodkumar (19) of Mayiladuthurai, who was in possession of 40 narcotic tablets and 50 grams of ganja, was arrested by the Peelamedu police in front of a college along Kalapatti Road.

At R.S. Puram, Dhanasekaran (35) was arrested for possessing 10 narcotic tablets.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a similar operation carried out by Variety Hall police at CMC Colony Autostand, Nowshad (24), Arul Selvam (25) and Ramprasad (24) were arrested and 50 narcotics tablets and 50 grams of ganja were confiscated. They were all remanded in judicial custody.

Plus-one student attempts to end life

A plus-one student in a government school at Sokkanur reportedly attempted to end her life reportedly after being scolded by her classmates. The student was out of danger and undergoing treatment at the Pollachi Government Hospital, police sources said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Jewellery trader cheated

A jewellery shop owner in Big Bazaar police limits was reportedly cheated of a huge value of gold ingot by a conman.

In his complaint, Thiagarajan (56) said he had exchanged the ingot weighing over 1,003 grams for 963 sovereign gold jewellery with one Sunil (50), reportedly an employee of a jewellery outlet in Bengaluru.

Sunil, who had gone out with the promise of making balance payment in a short while, went absconding, according to the complaint lodged by Thiagarajan.

The Big Bazaar police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.