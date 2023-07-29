HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight youths arrested for drug peddling in Coimbatore

July 29, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The city police, in simultaneous raids, arrested eight youth, including two college students, for reportedly selling narcotic drugs and ganja.

At Karumbukadai area, the students, David Michael (20) and Charles (19), were arrested along with Abbas Mohideen (27) for allegedly possessing 670 narcotic drugs and 50 grams of ganja.

Vinodkumar (19) of Mayiladuthurai, who was in possession of 40 narcotic tablets and 50 grams of ganja, was arrested by the Peelamedu police in front of a college along Kalapatti Road.

At R.S. Puram, Dhanasekaran (35) was arrested for possessing 10 narcotic tablets.

In a similar operation carried out by Variety Hall police at CMC Colony Autostand, Nowshad (24), Arul Selvam (25) and Ramprasad (24) were arrested and 50 narcotics tablets and 50 grams of ganja were confiscated. They were all remanded in judicial custody.

Plus-one student attempts to end life

A plus-one student in a government school at Sokkanur reportedly attempted to end her life reportedly after being scolded by her classmates. The student was out of danger and undergoing treatment at the Pollachi Government Hospital, police sources said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Jewellery trader cheated

A jewellery shop owner in Big Bazaar police limits was reportedly cheated of a huge value of gold ingot by a conman.

In his complaint, Thiagarajan (56) said he had exchanged the ingot weighing over 1,003 grams for 963 sovereign gold jewellery with one Sunil (50), reportedly an employee of a jewellery outlet in Bengaluru.

Sunil, who had gone out with the promise of making balance payment in a short while, went absconding, according to the complaint lodged by Thiagarajan.

The Big Bazaar police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.