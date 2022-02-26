Eight years on, suburban bus stand yet to roll

The suburban bus stand established at ₹1.53 crore at Anakalpalayam in Pudur village remains non-functional for eight years and hence villagers want the facility to be utilised.

Under the Scheme Component of Pooled Assigned Revenue, the bus stand was constructed in 2014 opposite to the Armed Reserve Ground to cater to the growing needs of the people. The bus stand has five bays, separate entrance and exit, 12 shops and other basic amenities. Though the bus stand was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, through videoconferencing, no buses were operated, so far. All the lights, windows and doors on the premises were damaged and the facility is currently used by farmers for drying crops and vehicle learners.

Since the bus stand is located on the Erode Outer Ring Road that connects Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal district with Thindal Medu in the city, people were demanding operating town buses and minibuses while they wanted mofussil buses also to utilise the facility. “Buses from Karur, Sivagiri, Tiruchengodu can take the ring road and reach the bus stand”, said P. Anand of Pudur. He said that instead of utilising the existing bus stand, the government is spending huge money on establishing a temporary bus stand at Solar. Another villager wanted a few buses from the suburban bus stand to be operated to Thindal, Tiruchengodu, Erode, Modakkurichi and Solar for the benefit of students and workers.