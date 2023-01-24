Eight-year-old boy dies in road accident in Coimbatore

January 24, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Coimbatore

An eight-year-old boy was killed in Podanur here on Sunday when he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle near his house. According to the police, B. Rafiudeen from Vannarapettai Street in Podanur was hit by the speeding car driven by L. Jahir (32). The boy sustained injuries and was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead.

Tiruppur police seize 2.5 kg of ganja; two held

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested two persons and seized 2.5 kg of ganja from them near Uthuhkuli. Based on a tip-off, the Uthukuli police conducted a vehicle check near Mudhalipalayam and found P. Ranjith (24) and R. Vigneshkumar (27) peddling ganja. The police seized the contraband and arrested the accused under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Man sentenced to seven years imprisonment for theft

The Subordinate Court at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district sentenced a 35-year-old man to undergo seven years of imprisonment for theft. According to the police, H. Hakkim was arrested in 2016 on the charges of committing theft. After the trial, the court sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 on him.