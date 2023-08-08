Eight upgraded Government ITIs in Western region to offer skill training to industrial workforce 

August 08, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The eight Government Industrial Training Institutions (ITI) in the Western region that have been upgraded by TATA Technologies are ready to offer skill training to industrial workforce, during week-ends.

The training for upskilling and reskilling the young industrial workforce is to be carried out through the ITI, Coimbatore, ITIs at Tiruppur, Dharapuram and Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, at Erode and Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, and at Coonoor and Gudalur in the Nilgiris district.

The prospective trainees from industries were being drawn by the District Industries Centres in these districts, said B. Mustafa, Regional Joint Director of Training, Coimbatore.

The State government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TATA Technologies to start technology centres in 71 ITIs across Tamil Nadu for the purpose of upskilling and reskilling the workforce to meet the emerging industrial requirements. The overall idea is to attract more investments, create more job opportunities, and transform Tamil Nadu into a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The technology centres have been developed with modern infrastructure and training facilities to meet the industry 4.0 standards. Besides catering to the advanced skill requirements of students, the technology centres are meant to serve as technology and industrial hubs for the MSMEs.

On its part, Tata Technologies is collaborating with 20 global industry partners to implement this project by upgrading the overall facilities at the technology centres, developing an Industry 4.0-course curriculum, conducting training programmes, and providing equipment and software support, at an overall proposed investment of about ₹2,204 crore. For each ITI, a sum of ₹34.65 crore was earmarked for creating the teaching ecosystem.

The first-of-its-kind project in Tamil Nadu meant to bridge the gap between academia and industry attempts to set a benchmark for making students and industry workforce future-ready. The idea is that the trainees could be eventually absorbed as skilled resources in the manufacturing industry, and also be encouraged to take up entrepreneurship.

These modern technology centres will facilitate skill training in machinery, equipment, tools, hardware, software, and services to be rendered for establishing long-term trades like manufacturing process control and automation, industrial robotics and digital manufacturing, mechanic electrical vehicle, basics design, and virtual verification, and advanced manufacturing. Apart from long-term courses, short-term skill training will also be provided in areas such as electric vehicle maintenance, robotics, automation, CAD/CAM, CNC machining, advanced plumbing, and additive manufacturing.