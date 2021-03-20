Eight UG programmes of BIT get IET accreditation

Bannari Amman Institute of Technology (BIT), Sathyamangalam, has been awarded Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET’s) international accreditation for eight of its undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes.

A release said that IET is the world’s leading professional body for engineers and its accreditation is an internationally recognised benchmark, awarded to high quality engineering programmes.

The institute had applied for the accreditation in 2018. The accreditation for eight graduating batches from 2016 to 2023 will have direct benefits including opportunities for international mobility, job prospects and acceptance of graduate students in foreign universities. It also enhances opportunities for interdisciplinary research as well as exchanges. The accreditation has been awarded for an initial period of three years and will be reviewed at the end of the term.

S.V. Balasubramaniam, Chairman, BIT said that the institute is celebrating its silver jubilee year and the accreditation makes it special for the standards of education that the institute offers. He said that the accreditation will help both the students and the teachers to learn from international experience, and also share our values and ethos among others.

M.P. Vijayakumar, Trustee, BIT said that the institute has implemented many initiatives to make education world-class, and the efforts are starting to yield rich dividends. “It is an opportunity to take the efforts to global forums and be discussed among the finest academicians of the world for accurate feedback and further refinements”, he added.