Eight test positive in Coimbatore

Eight persons had so far tested positive for COVID-19 in tests conducted using rapid test kits, Collector K. Rajamani told journalists here on Tuesday.

“The administration has so far conducted 1,000 tests using the newly arrived rapid test kits. Of those, eight have tested positive,” he said. The administration had, meanwhile, received 1,200 more kits. Thus far 133 persons had tested positive in the district. They were taken to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital. Of those, 54 were cured and sent home.

Restrictions

The administration’s focus, at present, was to contain the spread of the virus through community transmission as this alone would help ease the restrictions imposed during the lockdown period, Mr. Rajamani said.

In response to questions, he said the five-year-old child of a conservancy worker who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kinathukadavu had no travel history. But the administration was of the opinion that he could have contracted the virus while participating in a function at a wedding hall, where a person with travel history to Delhi also participated.

Of the persons who had tested positive in Pollachi and its neighbourhood, three or four persons had travel history and the rest were secondary contacts of persons with travel history, he said.