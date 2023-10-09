ADVERTISEMENT

Eight students injured in accident in Salem

October 09, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Eight students sustained injuries after two school vans collided with a private bus in Salem on Monday morning.

A private bus hit two vans of a private school functioning at Muthampatti, near Vazhapadi, in Salem district. The accident took place when the vans crossed the Salem-Ulunderpet national highway. The bus was headed to Salem from Attur.

The injured students were admitted to Salem Government Hospital. TOn information, District Collector S. Karmegam visited the hospital and inquired with the doctors about the students’ condition. The Yethapur police registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US