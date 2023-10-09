HamberMenu
Eight students injured in accident in Salem

October 09, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Eight students sustained injuries after two school vans collided with a private bus in Salem on Monday morning.

A private bus hit two vans of a private school functioning at Muthampatti, near Vazhapadi, in Salem district. The accident took place when the vans crossed the Salem-Ulunderpet national highway. The bus was headed to Salem from Attur.

The injured students were admitted to Salem Government Hospital. TOn information, District Collector S. Karmegam visited the hospital and inquired with the doctors about the students’ condition. The Yethapur police registered a case and are investigating.

Related Topics

Salem

