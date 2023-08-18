ADVERTISEMENT

Eight prisoners get remission in Coimbatore, released

August 18, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Eight prisoners were released from the Coimbatore Central Prison on Friday as part of the special remission programme announced by the Union Home Ministry last year to commemorate the 75th year of Independence.

A release from the prison said that the eight persons, including a woman, were released based on a State government order. The convicts were given remission for various criteria including good conduct and completion of two-thirds of their total period of sentence.

Family members of the eight persons welcomed them outside the prison campus. 

The special remission was held in three phases — August 15, 2022, January 26, 2023 and August 15, 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US