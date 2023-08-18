August 18, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Eight prisoners were released from the Coimbatore Central Prison on Friday as part of the special remission programme announced by the Union Home Ministry last year to commemorate the 75th year of Independence.

A release from the prison said that the eight persons, including a woman, were released based on a State government order. The convicts were given remission for various criteria including good conduct and completion of two-thirds of their total period of sentence.

Family members of the eight persons welcomed them outside the prison campus.

The special remission was held in three phases — August 15, 2022, January 26, 2023 and August 15, 2023.

