HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight prisoners get remission in Coimbatore, released

August 18, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Eight prisoners were released from the Coimbatore Central Prison on Friday as part of the special remission programme announced by the Union Home Ministry last year to commemorate the 75th year of Independence.

A release from the prison said that the eight persons, including a woman, were released based on a State government order. The convicts were given remission for various criteria including good conduct and completion of two-thirds of their total period of sentence.

Family members of the eight persons welcomed them outside the prison campus. 

The special remission was held in three phases — August 15, 2022, January 26, 2023 and August 15, 2023.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / prison / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.