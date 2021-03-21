Eight new COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported eight new COVID cases on Saturday, taking the district’s tally to 15,046.

While 13 persons were discharged, 117 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, 28 positive cases were reported and all were indigenous.

In Namakkal, 12 cases were reported and three patients returned from Hosur, Coimbatore and Salem.

Coimbatore reported 103 new cases on Saturday, a day after 102 persons tested positive for the disease. The total number of cases reported in the district so far increased to 57,023.