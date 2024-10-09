ADVERTISEMENT

Eight new buses inducted into service in Erode

Published - October 09, 2024 07:08 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Eight new buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Erode Region, were inducted into service here on Wednesday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, in the presence of Erode MP K.E. Prakash and Mayor S. Nagarathinam, flagged off the buses at the Corporation’s Central Bus terminal. The Minister said five buses would ply in Erode – Coimbatore route while three buses would ply between Coimbatore and Salem. The cost of each bus was ₹44 lakh, he said.

Mr. Muthusamy said, under the free bus travel scheme for women “Vidiyal Payanam”, on an average three lakh women travel every day in the district. The scheme was extended to Talavadi Hills and one town bus that runs less than 35 km is being used by 582 women a day.

Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, Corporation Commissioner Narnaware Manish Shankarrao and officials were present.

