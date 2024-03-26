Eight men arrested with weapons, stolen car near Coimbatore

March 26, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police, on Monday, arrested eight persons who were allegedly preparing for a dacoity near Karamadai in Coimbatore district.

According to the police, Mohammed Asif Ali (28), a native of Malappuram in Kerala, approached the Karamadai police station on Monday morning, stating that his car that went missing from his native on February 15 this year was located near Karamadai. The man tracked the location of the car using a GPS device that was active on the vehicle.

Going by the GPS location of the car, the police found the vehicle parked in front of a house at Chinna Thottipalayam near Cheran Nagar at Karamadai.

As the police team searched the house, they found eight men with weapons such as machetes and knives. They were identified as Uthman Farooq (35) of Mahadevapuram near Mettupalayam, B. Santhosh (30) and Sadiq Ali alias Mohammed Sadiq Basha (34) of Sirumugai Road at Mettupalayam, Ansar Ali (34) of Mangadu in Kancheepuram, U. Jayakumar (22) and M. Rakesh (24) of Kodungaiyur in Chennai, G. Sivaguru (34) of Koonimedu in Villupuram, and K. Ramachandran (33) of Kalaiyar in Sivaganga district. The police also found knives inside the car and found out that the men were preparing for a dacoity.

According to the police, the owner of the house had rented it to Ansar Ali. The police registered a case against the eight men for offences under sections 399 and 402 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested them. A court remanded them in judicial custody on Tuesday.

Furniture manufacturing unit in Coimbatore damaged in fire

Furniture and raw materials worth several lakhs were damaged in a fire that occurred in a furniture manufacturing unit on Vilankurichi road in the city early on Tuesday morning. The Fire and Rescue Services said that Euro Timbers located on Vilankurichi road near Cheran Maa Nagar was damaged in a fire around 2 a.m.

The fire station at Ganapathy received an alert regarding the fire around 2.30 a.m. and fire brigades rushed to the spot. When the firemen arrived, flames engulfed the furniture making unit. By the time the fire was put out, over 90 % of the stocks and materials were gutted.

According to the Fire and Rescue Services, the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained. Peelamedu police registered a case.