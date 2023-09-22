ADVERTISEMENT

Eight men arrested for attempting to murder two of rival gang in Coimbatore

September 22, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The City Police on Friday arrested eight members of a gang on the charges of attempting to murder two members of an alleged rival gang on September 12.

The arrested have been identified as Arun Vignesh (19), G. Karthick (22), M. Prakash (19), M. Adithyan (19), R. Jayakumar (22), German Rakesh (22), G. Pradeep (20) and Gokul Vignesh (20). Of these, Rakesh and Pradeep suffered injuries in an accident while trying to escape, according to the police.

The accused were arrested for the assault on N. Ranjith (23) of ninth street at Gandhipuram, and T. Nithish Kumar (21) of V.O.C. Nagar at Ganapathy at Ram Nagar in Coimbatore on September 12 noon. Their friend Karthi escaped unhurt. The police said that Ranjith and Nithish Kumar were involved in criminal cases and the assault happened when the three youths were returning from the combined court complex on a two-wheeler.

According to the police, the accused followed them in motorcycles and waylaid and intercepted them near an auditorium at Ram Nagar. They attacked Kumar and Ranjith with weapons and inflicted injuries, before escaping. The police said that previous enmity was the reason for the assault.

