Eight-lane expressway project: farmers seek MP’s intervention

DHARMAPURI

29 July 2020 22:24 IST

Farmers opposed to the eight-lane expressway project met Dharmapuri MP S. Senthil Kumar and sought his intervention in enabling a joint resolution against the project along with the MLAs of five other project affected districts, here on Wednesday.

They also urged the MP to take part in the Gram Sabha meeting scheduled to be held on August 15.

According to the project affected farmers, the attempts by the farmers to pass resolutions against the project in the Gram Sabha meetings in the previous years had failed after officials refused to allow the passing of resolutions against the government sanctioned project. This had defeated the spirit of Panchayati Raj as envisioned under the Constitution.

The eight-lane expressway is slated to run through Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Thiruvannamalai and Kancheepuram. triggering objections from farmers and environmentalist. The opposition has to be the non-exploration of widening of the existing roads between the two cities, and also the ecological and livelihood costs incurred.