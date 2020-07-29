Eight-lane expressway project: farmers seek MP’s intervention

Farmers opposed to the eight-lane expressway project met Dharmapuri MP S. Senthil Kumar and sought his intervention in enabling a joint resolution against the project along with the MLAs of five other project affected districts, here on Wednesday.
They also urged the MP to take part in the Gram Sabha meeting scheduled to be held on August 15.
According to the project affected farmers, the attempts by the farmers to pass resolutions against the project in the Gram Sabha meetings in the previous years had failed after officials refused to allow the passing of resolutions against the government sanctioned project. This had defeated the spirit of Panchayati Raj as envisioned under the Constitution.
The eight-lane expressway is slated to run through Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Thiruvannamalai and Kancheepuram. triggering objections from farmers and environmentalist. The opposition has to be the non-exploration of widening of the existing roads between the two cities, and also the ecological and livelihood costs incurred.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath