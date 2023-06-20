Eight-km walking track with calorie indicators proposed in Coimbatore

June 20, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To encourage fitness among people, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has requested the Coimbatore Corporation to install a walking track around the city.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap told reporters recently that the proposal states that the path needs to be circular and the same lanes cannot be repeated — i.e, the walkers cannot go back and forth on a path in one area.

“Owing to recent trends, many fitness tracking devices often recommend people to take 10,000 steps a day on an average. This calculates to eight km. Further, highways, and high-traffic areas must be avoided. Hence, the areas will be earmarked after a route has been identified and finalised after talks with the officials,” he said.

According to the sources, the Corporation plans to position the start and finish points of the track at Race Course, where a parking and medical facility would be set up. The track will go around the Race Course Road, take a turn into East Club Road to reach Trichy Road, go around Valankulam, and head back to Race Course via West Club Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calorie indicators, similar to the ones placed on Race Course Road, are also to be installed along the walking track, M. Prathap added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.