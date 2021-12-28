Eight injured in bus accident near Mettupalayam

Eight passengers of a government bus were injured after a truck hit the side of the bus near Mettupalayam on Monday.

The police said that the TNSTC mofussil bus was travelling towards Sathyamangalam in Erode district from Mettupalayam. At 8 a.m., as the bus reached Alangombu near Sirumugai, a truck lost control and hit the bus. In the impact, the bus overturned and eight passengers suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, and discharged in a few hours, according to the police. The Sirumugai police registered a case against the truck driver and further investigations are on.

Man gets double life term for murder

The Special Court for the Trial of Bomb Blasts Cases, Coimbatore, on Monday awarded double life sentence to a man for murdering his relative in 2016. Legal sources said that B. Raviprakash (31) murdered his aunt Arukkani and stole her jewellery weighing seven sovereign at Anamalai in Coimbatore on September 23, 2016. The Anamalai police booked him under sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 449 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death) and 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him in 2018, the sources said.

Judge D. Balu sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and 10 years of rigorous imprisonment . The sentences will run concurrently. The accused was also levied a fine of ₹15,000. Special public prosecutor K. Karthikeyan appeared on behalf of the State government, according to the sources.