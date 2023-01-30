Eight including minor boy arrested with ganja in Coimbatore

January 30, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested eight persons including a minor boy on charges of possessing 11.1 kg of ganja in three separate incidents reported on Monday and Sunday.

A special police team on Monday arrested Dindigul natives T. Yogesh Kumar (19), M. Ruban Prasithan (19), B. Hakis Safir (19) and a minor boy with seven kg of ganja from a place at Periya Thadagam.

On Sunday, the Karamadai police arrested S. Shanthi (35) of Salem, K. Kosattimariniya (28) and Sathish Kakara (28) of Andhra Pradesh with three kg of ganja during a vehicle check near the municipality office. The police seized two two-wheelers used by the accused. Another accused Mukilan was at large.

In another incident, the Periyanaickenpalayam police on Sunday arrested Prem Kumar (42) of Muthu Nagar near Thudiyalur who was found carrying 1.1 kg of ganja in a car near Kattanjimalai bus stop.