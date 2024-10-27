Eight including college students arrested with synthetic drugs, ganja in Coimbatore

Coimbatore police have arrested eight individuals, including college students, on charges of possessing synthetic drugs, prescription medication, and ganja in two separate incidents in the city and rural areas.

In the first incident, Peelamedu police on Saturday arrested two college students and a former student who were found with synthetic drug lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), ganja, and prescription Alprazolam tablets. The arrested individuals have been identified as T. Kavinkumar (27) of Gandhi Nagar in Rangasamudram, K. Sabareesh (19) of Pari Nagar in Palayapalayam, and K. Pranesh (19) of Periyar Nagar—all from Erode district.

They were apprehended on vacant land at Brindhavan Nagar, near Coimbatore airport, with 1.1 kg of ganja, 0.04 grams of LSD, and 36 Alprazolam tablets, a drug typically used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. Kavinkumar, though no longer a student, continued to reside in Coimbatore, while the others are currently students at a private college in Peelamedu, police said.

In a separate incident on Sunday, Madukkarai police arrested five students in Coimbatore rural, seizing methamphetamine and ganja. The individuals arrested were V. Vishagan (23) of Ayyappa Nagar in Kuniyamuthur, C. Pradeesh (21) of Ayakudi in Palani, P. Keerthiraja (21) of Kanjikoil near Perunthurai, Ashwin Lokesh (24) of Nungambakkam in Chennai, and K. Sanafar (28) of Anbu Nagar in South Ukkadam. The contraband was seized from a location in Mayilkal near Madukkarai.

Vishagan, a 2021 graduate, currently works as a fuel station supervisor in Kuniyamuthur. Pradeesh resides in Kovaipudur and is in his final undergraduate year at the same institution where Vishagan studied. Keerthiraja, a 2023 graduate, resides near Coimbatore airport, while Sanafar runs a car rental service. Police are searching for a sixth person related to the case.

A total of 1 gram of methamphetamine, 1.1 kg of ganja, 1.2 kg of cannabis-infused toffees, and a car were seized from the five individuals.

