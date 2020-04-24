Coimbatore

Eight including BDO injured in road accident

Eight persons including the Annur Block Development Officer suffered severe injuries in a collision involving a container truck and a car near Annur on Friday.

The injured were BDO Mohan (57), car driver Sampathkumar (55), assistant BDOs Swarnavelambal (47), Geethalakshmi (47) and Vijayalakshmi (45), work supervisors Rajammal (51) and Sivagangai (48) and Road Inspector Bakiyalakshmi (40).

They were travelling in a government vehicle for official purpose when the truck collided with the car near Telungupalayam at 11.35 a.m.

The injured were rushed to Annur Government Hospital for first aid and later shifted to a private hospital for further treatment. Hospital sources said that Mr. Sampathkumar and Ms. Vijayalakshmi were put on ventilators, while Mr. Mohan and others were out of danger.

Annur police have registered a case. Efforts are on to nab the truck driver.

