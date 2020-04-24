Eight including BDO injured in road accident

Eight persons including the Annur Block Development Officer suffered severe injuries in a collision involving a container truck and a car near Annur on Friday.
The injured were BDO Mohan (57), car driver Sampathkumar (55), assistant BDOs Swarnavelambal (47), Geethalakshmi (47) and Vijayalakshmi (45), work supervisors Rajammal (51) and Sivagangai (48) and Road Inspector Bakiyalakshmi (40).
They were travelling in a government vehicle for official purpose when the truck collided with the car near Telungupalayam at 11.35 a.m.
The injured were rushed to Annur Government Hospital for first aid and later shifted to a private hospital for further treatment. Hospital sources said that Mr. Sampathkumar and Ms. Vijayalakshmi were put on ventilators, while Mr. Mohan and others were out of danger.
Annur police have registered a case. Efforts are on to nab the truck driver.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.