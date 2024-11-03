ADVERTISEMENT

Eight houses damaged in rain in the Nilgiris

Published - November 03, 2024 09:56 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district administration has said that eight houses in Coonoor and Kotagiri were damaged during heavy rain on Saturday. One person died and another was injured in separate incidents, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zakir Hussein, 44, a taxi driver died when a tree fell on his vehicle near Wellington in Coonoor. Meanwhile, another person, Jebamalai Mary, suffered injuries after a portion of her house collapsed at Mel Bharath Nagar in Coonoor.

In a press release, Collector, Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru said that 16 trees which were uprooted in Coonoor, Kotagiri and Kundha were removed, while minor landslips in Coonoor and Kotagiri were also cleared.

The Collector said that 42 zonal teams are keeping a vigil on 283 landslip-prone areas in the district, and are ready to act and evacuate people, if necessary. A total of 456 temporary relief shelters are in a state of preparedness to house people, she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US