Eight houses damaged in rain in the Nilgiris

Published - November 03, 2024 09:56 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district administration has said that eight houses in Coonoor and Kotagiri were damaged during heavy rain on Saturday. One person died and another was injured in separate incidents, officials said.

Zakir Hussein, 44, a taxi driver died when a tree fell on his vehicle near Wellington in Coonoor. Meanwhile, another person, Jebamalai Mary, suffered injuries after a portion of her house collapsed at Mel Bharath Nagar in Coonoor.

In a press release, Collector, Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru said that 16 trees which were uprooted in Coonoor, Kotagiri and Kundha were removed, while minor landslips in Coonoor and Kotagiri were also cleared.

The Collector said that 42 zonal teams are keeping a vigil on 283 landslip-prone areas in the district, and are ready to act and evacuate people, if necessary. A total of 456 temporary relief shelters are in a state of preparedness to house people, she added.

