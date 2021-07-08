Eight held for murder of ex-serviceman

NAMAKKAL

08 July 2021 23:11 IST

The district police arrested eight persons in connection with the murder of an ex-serviceman near Mohanur recently. Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur congratulated the police personnel for nabbing the accused within 48 hours of the incident.

According to the police, the deceased Shivakumar (40) was a former armed forces personnel. He was found murdered at Panankadu here on Tuesday. The district police formed special teams to nab the accused.

Advertising

Advertising

During inquiry, police found out that the murder was plotted by Shivakumar’s wife Barghavi, her paramour Selvarasu and her mother Hamsavalli.

Police said the couple quarrelled often and Bhargavi was in an illicit relationship with Selvarasu, who was living as a tenant in the couple’s house at Rasipalayam here.

Barghavi, Selvarasu and Hamsavalli plotted to murder Shivakumar and they hired a truck driver Parameshwaran from Mallur to murder Shivakumar on the pretext of a road accident almost a month ago. However, Shivakumar escaped, police said.

On Tuesday, while Shivakumar was returning to his house after visiting a relative, Parameshwaran along with four others hacked Shivakumar to death near Panankadu.

Mohanur police registered a case and are investigating. Those arrested were remanded in judicial custody.