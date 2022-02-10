Eight held for cheating bank to the tune of ₹10.73 crore

The District Crime Branch (DCB) of Coimbatore District Police have arrested eight persons, including a former manager of Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank’s (TMB) Somanur branch, on charges of cheating the bank of ₹10.73 crore.

T. Rajesh (48) of Jeevan Beema Nagar at Anna Nagar in Chennai, R. Ganakaraj (39) of Ganesapuram near Somanur in Coimbatore, S. Karthikeyan (51) of Hindustan Avenue, S. Rathika (36), N. Sampathkumar (40) of Senthil Nagar near Somanur, P. Durai Raj (41), his wife D. Maheswari (38) of Ganesapuram on Power House Road near Somanur and D. Raju (33) of Kanjima Nagar at Cheran Ma Nanagar were arrested based on a complaint lodged by T. Jegankumar, senior manager of TMB’s regional office on D.B. Road in Coimbatore, on February 2.

As per the complaint, Rajesh, former manager of TMB’s Somanur branch, had sanctioned loans to the tune of ₹10,73,00,000 to 17 customers, all textile companies between March 11, 2019 and August 26, 2021.

The inspection and audit report submitted by the bank’s head office and field inspection conducted by the bank’s officers found out that the borrowers had obtained the loans through various fraudulent means.