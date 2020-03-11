Coimbatore

Eight held for assaulting AIADMK functionary

Eight persons, who were involved in assaulting an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) functionary at Thookanaickenpalayam (T.N. Palayam) panchayat on February 6, were arrested by the police here.

In the indirect elections to the post of chairperson at T.N. Palayam Panchayat Union on February 4, AIADMK candidate K.M. Vijayalakshmi won the elections. However, the DMK councillors alleged irregularities in the conduct of elections and blocked the road.

Later, many posters were pasted alleging that School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan interfered in the election process.

Former AIADMK MLA Kandasamy removed the posters at a few places after which his car was damaged by the DMK cadre.

On February 6, when Natraj of AIADMK questioned the DMK cadre, he was allegedly attacked by them.

The Bungalow Pudur police registered a case and arrested Sivakumar, Vijayan, Rajendran, Madheswaran, Selvan, Madhan, Ramesh and Eswaran.

They were produced in court and lodged at the prison.

