Eight held following clash in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

05 August 2021 00:35 IST

Tiruppur City Police have arrested eight youths in connection with a clash inside a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet on Sirupooluvapatti Road in Tiruppur on Monday. The police identified the accused as Balaji, Selvakumar, Arunkumar, Naveen, Sirajudeen, Surendran, Surya and Needhirajan.

A group of eight men allegedly barged into the bar attached to Tasmac outlet no. 1922 at 5 p.m. on Monday with sharp weapons and assaulted workers Needhirajan, Dinesh, Elango and Prabu who were staying in the bar.

Based on the complaint of one of the bar workers, the Anupparpalayam police registered a case under Sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 448 (Punishment for house-trespass), 294(b) (Uttering obscene words) and 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused, who were daily wage workers in their 20s, were remanded in judicial custody. Narendran, who was one of the eight men who entered the bar, and the bar workers Dinesh, Elango and Prabu were undergoing treatment as on Wednesday and will be arrested later.

Advertising

Advertising

The trigger for the clash was a scuffle between five persons -- Sirajudeen, Naveen, Narendran, Surendran and Surya -- and the bar workers earlier in the day. With the bars attached to Tasmac outlets remaining closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown across the State, the accused allegedly demanded that the bar attached to the outlet must be opened for liquor consumption and the workers refused, resulting in the altercation at 11 a.m. on Monday. The Anupparpalayam police registered two additional cases in connection with this scuffle based on the complaint of the accused and the bar workers, the police said.