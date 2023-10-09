ADVERTISEMENT

Eight get life imprisonment for murder in Salem

October 09, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Eight persons, including seven history sheeters, were sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a conservancy worker, on Monday.

S. Vijayakumar (42), a resident of Kitchipalayam in Salem city, was a conservancy worker at the Salem Corporation. On February 10, 2015, an eight-member gang murdered him due to enmity. The Kitchipalayam police registered a case and arrested S. Deniba (35), his brothers S. Silambarasan (31), S. Thirunavukkarasu (30), and S. Jesus (27), residents of Kasthuribai Street, R. Vignesh (24), J. Martin (35) and M. Jayakumar (25), residents of Kitchipalayam, and M. Siva (24) of Onthapillai Kadu, and remanded them in prison.

The case trial was held at Additional District Court III, and on Monday, the court found all eight accused guilty, awarded them life imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on each.

