Eight detained under Goondas Act

District Collector S. Nagarajan on Thursday detained eight accused allegedly involved in a double murder case under the Goondas Act.

Police sources said the eight-member gang murdered Vasanth (30) and Mahesh (35) near Pallapalayam in Sulur on May 4.

The Sulur police registered a case and subsequently arrested Srinath (21), Sathishkumar (21), Dinesh (20), Prabhu (23), Muthusamy (47 ), Saravanan (24), Harikrishnan (24) and Ashwin (19). The accused were remanded in judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison, the sources said.

Based on the report submitted by Sulur police Inspector S. Murugesan, Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam recommended to the Collector regarding the detention of the eight accused under the Goondas Act, following which the detention order was served on the accused on Thursday, according to the police sources.