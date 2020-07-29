Eight deaths in western region

Tiruppur district reported five COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, while two deaths were reported in Coimbatore and one in Erode.
Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan announced on Twitter that four out of five deaths were from Corporation limits.
A 67-year-old man from Big Bazaar Street and another 67-year-old man from Velan Nagar died at a private hospital in Coimbatore.
A 57-year-old man from Samundipuram and a 45-year-old woman from Thirumoorthi Nagar died at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.
The fifth death was that of a 58-year-old woman from Dharapuram who died at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.
According to the Health Department, two more persons from Coimbatore district died of COVID-19 and the death toll increased to 46.
A 70-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man who were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital died of the disease on Monday.
A 75-year-old man of Karungalpalayam in Erode corporation limits, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was under treatment at the isolation ward of Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai, died on Tuesday night.
Officials said that he was admitted to the hospital on July 25. His body was packed in a polythene bag and all protocols mandated for the burial of COVID-19 patients were followed and buried.
With this, the total number of deaths reported in the district is nine.
