Eight children fall sick after swallowing castor beans in Krishnagiri

Eight children of migrant workers fell sick after they accidently swllowed castor beans here on Sunday. According to the police, two families from Patna in Bihar are working in a brick kiln at G. Mangalam. On Sunday, the children accidentally swallowed castor beans from a plant near the kiln and fell unconscious. They were rushed to Hosur Government Hospital. The children are aged between four and 10. The Bagalur police are investigating.