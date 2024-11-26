Eight child labourers rescued from hosiery unit in Tiruppur

Eight child labourers were rescued on Tuesday from a hosiery unit in Tiruppur.

The children working in the unit at Kumar Nagar were rescued by Deputy Director of Industrial Safety and Health S. Santhosh after receiving an alert from District Child Protection Officer N. Riyaz Ahamed Basha.

Field Officer of Childline Varadaraj and a team of police personnel accompanied Mr. Santhosh.

The children were entrusted with a child care home in Velampalayam police station limits. They will be handed over to their parents, a press release issued by the District Child Protection Office said.

A case under Child Labour Act was registered against the proprietor, Sangeeth Kumar Jain, by Mr. Santhosh.

The public could pass on information on incidences of child labour to the Childline toll free number 1098, the release said.

