ADVERTISEMENT

Eight child labourers rescued from hosiery unit in Tiruppur

Published - November 26, 2024 07:23 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Eight child labourers were rescued on Tuesday from a hosiery unit in Tiruppur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The children working in the unit at Kumar Nagar were rescued by Deputy Director of Industrial Safety and Health S. Santhosh after receiving an alert from District Child Protection Officer N. Riyaz Ahamed Basha.

Field Officer of Childline Varadaraj and a team of police personnel accompanied Mr. Santhosh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The children were entrusted with a child care home in Velampalayam police station limits. They will be handed over to their parents, a press release issued by the District Child Protection Office said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case under Child Labour Act was registered against the proprietor, Sangeeth Kumar Jain, by Mr. Santhosh.

The public could pass on information on incidences of child labour to the Childline toll free number 1098, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US