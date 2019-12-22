Eight bonded labourers rescued from brick kilns

Four couples, all from a village at Panruti in Cuddalore district, who were employed as bonded labourers in three brick kiln units at Anthiyur, were rescued along with their children by officials here on Friday.

Members of National Adivasi Solidarity Council (NASC) received information that many families from a village in Cuddalore had left their houses 10 years ago and were working at the brick kilns in the district. The members visited the units at Anthiyur and alerted Gobichettipalayam Revenue Divisional Officer Jayaraman on Thursday.

A team led by the RDO and the members of NASC inspected the brick kilns at Muniyappanpalayam and found the workers. Four families along with their children aged from eight months to nine years were rescued and taken to the Anthiyur Tahsildar Office.

They told the RDO that they were working at the kilns for four years and the owners were not allowing them to visit their native place. They said they had received advance money ranging from ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 15,000 and each family were paid a wage of ₹ 800 a week. Despite repaying the advance money, it was never accounted by the owners.

The NASC members said the rescued families had informed their relatives in Cuddalore that they were not allowed to visit their native and were poorly paid.

Mr. Jayaraman said that only eight were working as bonded labourers while the rest were their children. Release certificates were issued for them and they would be handed over to officials at their native for rehabilitation. Action would be initiated against the owners of brick kiln units, he added.