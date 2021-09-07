Eight Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Tiruppur district

The men were arresting on charges of residing illegally in the country; they were working at a private knitwear manufacturing firm

The Tiruppur District Police on Tuesday arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals on charges of staying illegally without valid documents.

Police sources said that based on a tip-off, a team from the Avinashi police station visited Chinnakarunaipalayam on Tuesday morning, where the eight men were allegedly working at a private knitwear manufacturing and exporting firm. They were identified as Jakir Hussain (23), Alamin (29), Litton (30), Biplab Hussain (23), Ridoyan (23), Rana Charprasi (22), Balbul Ahamad (32) and Mochin Hussain (33).

They were staying together in an accommodation near the knitwear firm. As per preliminary investigations, they were allegedly in possession of counterfeit Aadhaar cards to show that they were from West Bengal and had no other documents such as passports and visas, the sources said. The eight accused were from various parts of Bangladesh including Dhaka, Gazipur and Madaripur and had been working in the company for varying periods of time ranging from one month to six months.

The Avinashi police booked the eight accused under sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and sent them for remand under judicial custody to Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai.

Nearly three weeks ago on August 19, five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for illegal staying near Mangalam in the district. A senior police officer said that Tiruppur District Police has launched a district-wide drive to identify and arrest illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. “Most of them tend to stay in and around Palladam and Avinashi [for employment],” he said, adding that more arrests will be made based on further investigations.