ADVERTISEMENT

Eight arrested for assaults on migrant workers in Krishnagiri, search on for others

March 07, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested and remanded eight persons for assaults on migrant workers in three different places here in Krishnagiri. The arrests were made based on complaints lodged by the Village Administrative Offices of Madhepatty, Semmadamuthur and Thurinjipatty, where, in three different incidents, 5 migrant workers were assaulted on the pretext of rumours of child kidnapping.

The accused, all locals, had assaulted migrant workers, who were selling plastic ware in the villages.   

Speaking to The Hindu, a police source said, more persons will be booked based on continuing video identification. . Cases have been registered against an unidentified number of persons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US