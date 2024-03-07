Eight arrested for assaults on migrant workers in Krishnagiri, search on for others

March 07, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Police have arrested and remanded eight persons for assaults on migrant workers in three different places here in Krishnagiri. The arrests were made based on complaints lodged by the Village Administrative Offices of Madhepatty, Semmadamuthur and Thurinjipatty, where, in three different incidents, 5 migrant workers were assaulted on the pretext of rumours of child kidnapping.

The accused, all locals, had assaulted migrant workers, who were selling plastic ware in the villages.

Speaking to The Hindu, a police source said, more persons will be booked based on continuing video identification. . Cases have been registered against an unidentified number of persons.

