Eight areas in Coimbatore declared containment zones

Eight areas in the city have been declared containment zones, up by five in the last few days.

According to sources, the district administration has declared some parts of Vilankurichi, Cheran Managar, R.S. Puram, Sundarapuram and Kuniamuthur as containment zones on Monday. Earlier, it had declared such zones in parts of K.K. Pudur, Ukkadam and Podanur.

With this it had declared eight areas, falling under 18 primary health centres, as the containment zones, restricting the movement of people to and from the area.

The sources say that the increase in areas has to do with the administration identifying persons who had returned attending the Tablighi Jamaat conference and they testing positive for COVID-19.

In those areas the Coimbatore Corporation workers are spraying disinfectants twice a day. The civic body’s paramedical staff are doing a door-to-door fever survey asking people if they are experiencing any of the symptoms associated with the diseases.

The sources say the paramedical staff during the survey are also identifying vulnerable sections among the population in the containment zone – infants, senior citizens, pregnant women, nursing mothers and a few such categories.

They take care of such vulnerable sections by giving medicines either at door step or asking them to go to the urban primary health centre nearby or arranging transport for pregnant mothers for delivery.