Coimbatore

Eight Amrita students selected for Google’s annual programme

Google has selected eight B.Tech. students of Amrita University for a global annual programme, said a release from the university.

The software giant had selected Alluri Harshit Varma, Nived, Pranjal Singh, Vishnu Madhav, Simran Kathpalia, Aswin C., Anoushka Ramesh and Manik Deb for the programme, which included stipend to those who completed a free and open source coding project during summer.

The students would work for over three months where they would submit proposals to one or two participating organisations, describing details of the project that they wished to do.

The release added that in the past Amrita students had contributed to various open source organisations. Last year, 10 students were selected.


