Ego clash between councillors delays Mettur New Bus Stand work

January 08, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Salem

An ego clash allegedly between the ruling DMK councillors is delaying the Mettur New Bus Stand work, which was announced nine months ago.

Mettur is a selection-grade municipality situated 52 km away from Salem, and it is an industrial town that has chemical industries and a thermal power plant.

Mettur connects the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border and provides road access to Dharmapuri, Mysuru, Bengaluru, and Erode. As industries are functioning in Mettur, hundreds of people travel to the city on a daily basis. Likewise, Mettur dam and its park attract thousands of visitors, especially during weekends.

The present Mettur bus stand was constructed in 1992 on 0.631 hectares of land by the then AIADMK government. The bus stand is fully surrounded by shops, and it can park 15 buses. It was enough in 1992, but now bus facilities have been increased to Mettur, and during festival season at Madeswaran hills in Karnataka near the Tamil Nadu border, thousands of devotees used to visit the temple from Mettur and its surrounding villages.

Apart from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also operates buses to Mettur regularly.

So, the residents of Mettur sought expansion of the bus stand. Meanwhile last year, the Tamil Nadu government announced that a new bus stand with adequate facilities would be constructed in Mettur. Following the announcement, a resolution was also passed by the Mettur Municipality thanking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru in April 2022. But after that, there is no further progress.

On condition of anonymity, municiapal councillors told The Hindu that a few DMK councillors sought a new place to construct the bus stand as the present premises is not sufficient for constructing a big bus stand considering future development.

However, many DMK councillors are opposed to shifting the bus stop, claiming that it will diminish the importance of their wards. Due to this ego clash, the officials are also not in a position to take a firm decision and are waiting for the higher officials’ word.

Municipal Commissioner S. Bhuvaneshwaran alias Annamalai said, “we have sent a proposal to the Director of Municipal Administration to construct a new bus stand in the existing place.”