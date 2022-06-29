Egg price will cross ₹6 in 15 days

The cost of fodder, labour and fuel drives it up

The cost of fodder, labour and fuel drives it up

The procurement price of eggs at Namakkal will cross ₹6 a piece in the next 15 days, Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers Association (TNPFA) president K. Singaraj has said.

It has increased in the past few days, ruling at ₹5.50 a piece, the highest so far. In the retail market, it has touched ₹6 in Salem. “Customers are surprised to know that a piece costs ₹6. The traders supplying to us say the price may increase in the coming days,” says Shanavas, who runs a grocery shop at Hasthampatti.

Mr. Singaraj told The Hindu that the 1,100-odd poultry farms in Namakkal produce 4.5 crore eggs a day. Of them, 1.25 crore eggs are sent to Kerala, 45 lakh are supplied for the noon-meal scheme, 40 lakh are sent to Bengaluru and the rest are supplied to various parts of Tamil Nadu. Last year, 5 crore to 6 crore eggs were produced a day. The feeding cost went up after COVID-19. One kg of maize, which cost ₹16 last year, has increased to ₹28. The cost of labour, fuel and maintenance has also gone up, Mr. Singaraj adds.

“All over the country, the number of chickens has come down by 40% because of the cost increase,” he said. Many sold the chickens and did not buy new ones for producing eggs. We are spending ₹4.80-₹5 on producing a single egg. If only the procurement price is fixed above ₹5 will we be able to continue the business. After the summer, consumption increased by 10%. There is no reduction in consumption because of the price hike. Within the next 15 days, the price may touch ₹6 and increase further, “ he said.

Subsidising the fodder is the only way to reduce the price, he added.