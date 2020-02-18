Egg traders’ plea

Members of Namakkal egg traders association petitioned Collector on Monday requesting him to hold talks with the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) committee regarding price determination.
The traders said NECC should return to its old practice of suggesting prices thrice a week instead of declaring price each day. Eggs loaded to other districts and states from herewould reach the destination the second day and daily price variation affected the business severely.
