Coimbatore

Egg traders’ plea

Members of Namakkal egg traders association petitioned Collector on Monday requesting him to hold talks with the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) committee regarding price determination.

The traders said NECC should return to its old practice of suggesting prices thrice a week instead of declaring price each day. Eggs loaded to other districts and states from herewould reach the destination the second day and daily price variation affected the business severely.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 12:10:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/egg-traders-plea/article30846022.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY